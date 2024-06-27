Advertisement
DOCTOR'S DAY

Doctor's Day Awards: A Tribute To Healthcare Excellence

Doctor's Day is celebrated across the world to honor the remarkable contributions of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to the well-being of others. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role doctors play in maintaining and improving public health. Celebrated on different dates in various countries, Doctor's Day is an opportunity to recognize the selfless service and tireless efforts of doctors who work tirelessly to heal, comfort, and save lives.

In many nations, Doctor's Day commemorates significant figures or events in the history of medicine. For instance, in India, it is observed on July 1st in honor of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and statesman. This day is a tribute to his exemplary service and contributions to the medical field. The celebration highlights the importance of healthcare professionals in every society, acknowledging their indispensable role in ensuring the health and safety of communities worldwide.

Recognizing the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare professionals, Nandish Communication is proud to announce a special initiative to celebrate Doctor's Day with the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. This prestigious awards event aims to honor and felicitate outstanding doctors who have shown exceptional commitment to their profession and patients. Through this initiative, Nandish Communication seeks to express gratitude and appreciation for the healthcare heroes who have made a significant impact on the lives of many.

List of Awardees:

Dr. A. Venugopal - Excellence in Medical Oncology  
Dr. Abhinit Gupta - Excellence in Cardiology with Best Clinical Outcomes  
Dr. Abhishek Bhardwaj - Excellence in Maxillofacial Surgery & Facial Aesthetics
Dr. Abhishek K. Shirkande - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant  
Dr. Aditya Kashyap Devulapalli - Excellence in Mental Health / Psychiatry 
Dr. Akshay A. Shivchhand - Excellence in Medical Oncology 
Dr. Amish Vora - Excellence in Oncology 
Dr. Amit Munjal - Excellence in Cardiology  
Dr. Amjad Ali - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology 
Dr. Anil Kumar - T Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery  
Dr. Anil Vaishnavi - Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology  
Dr. Ankit Shah - Excellence in Interventional Radiology and Minimal Invasive Vascular Surgery  
Dr. Ankita Singh - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgery  
Dr. Anuj Chawla - Excellence in Foot and Ankle Surgery 
Dr. Anusha K S - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Infertility 
Dr. Ashank Mishra - Excellence in Oral Health Care 
Dr. Ashok Bandyopadhyay - Excellence in Cardiac Surgery  
Dr. Atish Bakane - Excellence in Pediatric Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation  
Dr. B A Gopala Krishna - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement 
Dr. Bharat A Vaswani - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology  
Dr. Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology 
Dr. Charu - Excellence in Gynecology  
Dr. Chetan Kalal - Excellence in Hepatology (Liver Care) and Community Health  
Dr. D S K Sahitya - Excellence in Hematology  
Dr. Deep Chakraborty - Excellence in Sport Medicine and Complex Joint Replacement 
Dr. Deepak Rao - Excellence in Surgical Oncology-Cancer Surgery 
Dr. Dhwani Mago - Excellence in Obstetrician and Gynaecologist  
Dr. Dipendra Singh - Excellence in Oncology 
Dr. (Prof.) G. B. Singh - Excellence in Counselling Neuropsychologist
Dr. Hasit Kumar Patel - Excellence in Nephrology  
Dr. I V Siva Prasad - Excellence in General and Clinical Cardiology  
Dr. Indrasish Ray Chaudhuri - Excellence in Pediatric Neurology  
Dr. J Sachdeva - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery  
Dr. J. Selvakumar - Excellence in Periodontics & Implantology and Laser Dentistry 
Dr. Jamal Akhtar - Excellence in Urology  
Dr. Jitendra Khanna - Excellence in Dentel Care  
Dr. Jitesh Jain - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy and Sports Ligament Injuries   Dr. Jyoti Bali - Excellence in IVF Reproductive Medicine  
Dr. Jyoti C Bhasin - Excellence in Dental Care in Full mouth Rehabilitation for over 25 years
Dr. Kanav Anand - Excellence in the Field of Child Kidney Care (Pediatric Nephrology) 
Dr. Kavita Goel - Excellence in Gynae Laparoscopic Surgery in Fertility Treatment 
Dr. Kiran - Excellence in Fetal Medicine and Maternal Medicine  
Dr. Lakkireddy Kiran Kumar Reddy - Excellence in Complex Coronary Interventions 
Dr. Lal Daga - Excellence in Cardiology  
Dr. Lepakshi K - Excellence in Oncology 
Dr. Madan Mohan Jha - Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in North India 
Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery  
Dr. Madhavi Jha - Excellence in Preventive Healthcare  
Dr. Mahesh Bandemegal - Excellence in Oncology  
Dr. Mangesh Kamath - Excellence in Oncology, Hematology and BMT  
Dr. Mohan Raut - Excellence in Clinical Reproductive Immunology  
Dr. Mukesh Shete - Excellence in Nephrology  
Dr. Munindra Kumar - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant 
Dr. Naveen Kumar - LV Excellence in Sports Orthopedics & Regenerative Medicine  
Dr. Naveen Sanchety - Excellence in Surgical Oncology  
Dr. Neeraj Dhamija - Excellence in Surgical Gastroenterology  
Dr. Neha Jain - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology 
Dr. Neha - Excellence in Nephrology  
Dr. Nelson Pinto - Excellence in Sports injuries Arthroscopy  and  Joint Replacement Surgeries  
Dr. Parag Gulhane - Excellence in Urology  
Dr. Piyush Jain - Excellence in Child Health  
Dr. Pradeep Kumar - Karumanchi Excellence in Oncology  
Dr. Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharyya - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology  and Cardiac Device Implantation  
Dr. Praveen Pushkar - Excellence in Urology & Kidney Transplantation 
Dietitian Priya Maisa - Excellence in Nutrition & Dietetics 
Dr. Priyam Bhatt - Excellence in Md Medicine Resident & Clinical Cardiology  
Dr. Punit Krishna - Malhotra Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology  
Dr. R K Pandey - Excellence in Joint Replacement and Sport Injury  
Dr. Radhika Krishna Patil - Excellence in Kidney Pathology  
Dr. Rahul Garg - Excellence In Joint Replacement Surgery, Sports Medicine & Spine  
Dr. Rahul Kumar - Excellence in Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement Surgery
Dr. Rahul Sharma - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery (Arthroscopic Sports Surgeries and Joint Replacement)  
Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology  
Dr. Rajesh Bollam - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology 
Dr. Rajesh Dharia - Excellence in Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgery  
Dr. Rajinder Thaploo - Excellence in Interventional Cardiologist  
Dr. Ramavath Dev - Excellence in Medical Oncology  
Dr. Ravi Nagar - Excellence in Urology and Kidney Transplant Surgery  
Dr. Richa Saxena - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology  
Dr. Roheit Rakhunde - Excellence in Preventive Cardiology  
Dr. (Prof.) Rohit Malik - Excellence in Advanced Dental Treatment and Care  
Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar - Excellence in Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgery   
Dr. Roopakshi Pathania - Excellence in Neurology: Stroke Prevention, Treatment and Awareness  
Dr. S S Murthy - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology  
Dr. S Varun Kumar - Excellence in Oncology / Cancer 
Dr. S. Hussain -   Service Excellence in General Medicine & Diabetology  
Dr. Samir Pilankar - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery  
Dr. Sanjay D Swamy - Excellence in Paediatric Critical Care Medicine 
Dr. Sarita Kumari - Excellence in Comprehensive Management of Gynaecologic Cancers  
Dr. Satish Mutha - Excellence in Orthopaedics  
Dr. Satwik Thareja - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement, Arthroscopy And Sports Medicine   
Dr. Shalabh Agarwal - Excellence In Urology and Andrology  
Dr. Shekar M G - Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncoloy and Renal Transplantation 
Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppala - Excellence in Oncology   
Dr. Shruti Jain & Dr. Nupur Jhunjhunwala - Excellence in Dental Care  
Dr. Shrutika Itkelwar - Excellence in Dental Care 
Dr. Shubha Sinha - Excellence in Breast Oncology - Surgeon  
Dr. Siddharth Aggarwal - Excellence in Arthroscopy and Sports Injuries  
Dr. Siddharth Sheth - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology  
Dr. Sneha Jha - Excellence in Radiation Oncology 
Dr. Sona Malik - Malhotra Excellence in Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist
Dr. Sreenath S Manikanti - Excellence in Neonatology & Pediatrics  
Dr. Sreenija Yarlagadda - Excellence in Radiation Oncology 
Dr. Sreevani Karnav - Excellence in Integrative Gynaecology PCOS Infertility  Prof. 
Dr. Sriram Krishnamoorthy - Excellence in Laparoscopy, Renal Transplantation and Reconstructive Urology  
Prof. Dr. Suvadip Chakrabarti - Excellence in Surgical Oncology  
Dr. Tapan Das - Excellence in Health & Wellness  
Dr. Upendra Bhalerao - Excellence in Best Cardiovascular Thoracic and Transplant Surgeon, Mumbai  
Dr. Vaishali Sharma - Excellence in Women Healthcare  
Dr. Varun Aggarwal - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Ligament Injuries  
Dr. VenuGopal Reddy I - Excellence in Child Health and Community Health  
Dr. Vidyasagar Chandankere  - Excellence in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery  
Dr. Vikash Kumar - Excellence in Precision Radiation Oncology  
Dr. Waheedu Zzaman - Excellence in Urology and Renal Transplant  
Dr. Yogendra Singh - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

The awards event is supported by Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd., a leading healthcare partner dedicated to enhancing the quality of healthcare services. Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. is known for its innovative approach to healthcare solutions, providing comprehensive services that cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers. Their commitment to excellence and patient-centred care makes them an ideal partner for this prestigious event. By collaborating with Nandish Communication, Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. aims to underscore the importance of recognizing and rewarding healthcare professionals who strive for excellence in their field.

In addition, AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. joins as the technology partner for the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is at the forefront of technological advancements, offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of various industries, including healthcare. Their expertise in integrating technology with healthcare services ensures a seamless and impactful event. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is committed to supporting initiatives that promote innovation and excellence, making them a valuable partner in this endeavour to honour healthcare professionals.

The Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together esteemed doctors, healthcare leaders, and innovators to celebrate the spirit of dedication and excellence in healthcare. It is an opportunity to reflect on the vital contributions of doctors and to express heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to patient care. As we honour these healthcare heroes, we also renew our collective commitment to supporting and advancing the medical profession for the betterment of society.

The Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event by Nandish Communication, in partnership with Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. and AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a tribute to the tireless efforts and significant contributions of healthcare professionals. This celebration not only acknowledges their past and present achievements but also inspires future generations to pursue excellence in the field of medicine. As we come together to celebrate Doctor's Day, we honour the noble profession that continues to touch lives and make the world a healthier place.

 

 

