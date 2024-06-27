Doctor's Day Awards: A Tribute To Healthcare Excellence
Doctor's Day is celebrated across the world to honor the remarkable contributions of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to the well-being of others. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role doctors play in maintaining and improving public health. Celebrated on different dates in various countries, Doctor's Day is an opportunity to recognize the selfless service and tireless efforts of doctors who work tirelessly to heal, comfort, and save lives.
In many nations, Doctor's Day commemorates significant figures or events in the history of medicine. For instance, in India, it is observed on July 1st in honor of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and statesman. This day is a tribute to his exemplary service and contributions to the medical field. The celebration highlights the importance of healthcare professionals in every society, acknowledging their indispensable role in ensuring the health and safety of communities worldwide.
Recognizing the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare professionals, Nandish Communication is proud to announce a special initiative to celebrate Doctor's Day with the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. This prestigious awards event aims to honor and felicitate outstanding doctors who have shown exceptional commitment to their profession and patients. Through this initiative, Nandish Communication seeks to express gratitude and appreciation for the healthcare heroes who have made a significant impact on the lives of many.
List of Awardees:
Dr. A. Venugopal - Excellence in Medical Oncology
Dr. Abhinit Gupta - Excellence in Cardiology with Best Clinical Outcomes
Dr. Abhishek Bhardwaj - Excellence in Maxillofacial Surgery & Facial Aesthetics
Dr. Abhishek K. Shirkande - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant
Dr. Aditya Kashyap Devulapalli - Excellence in Mental Health / Psychiatry
Dr. Akshay A. Shivchhand - Excellence in Medical Oncology
Dr. Amish Vora - Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Amit Munjal - Excellence in Cardiology
Dr. Amjad Ali - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Anil Kumar - T Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery
Dr. Anil Vaishnavi - Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology
Dr. Ankit Shah - Excellence in Interventional Radiology and Minimal Invasive Vascular Surgery
Dr. Ankita Singh - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgery
Dr. Anuj Chawla - Excellence in Foot and Ankle Surgery
Dr. Anusha K S - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Infertility
Dr. Ashank Mishra - Excellence in Oral Health Care
Dr. Ashok Bandyopadhyay - Excellence in Cardiac Surgery
Dr. Atish Bakane - Excellence in Pediatric Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation
Dr. B A Gopala Krishna - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement
Dr. Bharat A Vaswani - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology
Dr. Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Charu - Excellence in Gynecology
Dr. Chetan Kalal - Excellence in Hepatology (Liver Care) and Community Health
Dr. D S K Sahitya - Excellence in Hematology
Dr. Deep Chakraborty - Excellence in Sport Medicine and Complex Joint Replacement
Dr. Deepak Rao - Excellence in Surgical Oncology-Cancer Surgery
Dr. Dhwani Mago - Excellence in Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
Dr. Dipendra Singh - Excellence in Oncology
Dr. (Prof.) G. B. Singh - Excellence in Counselling Neuropsychologist
Dr. Hasit Kumar Patel - Excellence in Nephrology
Dr. I V Siva Prasad - Excellence in General and Clinical Cardiology
Dr. Indrasish Ray Chaudhuri - Excellence in Pediatric Neurology
Dr. J Sachdeva - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery
Dr. J. Selvakumar - Excellence in Periodontics & Implantology and Laser Dentistry
Dr. Jamal Akhtar - Excellence in Urology
Dr. Jitendra Khanna - Excellence in Dentel Care
Dr. Jitesh Jain - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy and Sports Ligament Injuries Dr. Jyoti Bali - Excellence in IVF Reproductive Medicine
Dr. Jyoti C Bhasin - Excellence in Dental Care in Full mouth Rehabilitation for over 25 years
Dr. Kanav Anand - Excellence in the Field of Child Kidney Care (Pediatric Nephrology)
Dr. Kavita Goel - Excellence in Gynae Laparoscopic Surgery in Fertility Treatment
Dr. Kiran - Excellence in Fetal Medicine and Maternal Medicine
Dr. Lakkireddy Kiran Kumar Reddy - Excellence in Complex Coronary Interventions
Dr. Lal Daga - Excellence in Cardiology
Dr. Lepakshi K - Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Madan Mohan Jha - Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in North India
Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Madhavi Jha - Excellence in Preventive Healthcare
Dr. Mahesh Bandemegal - Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Mangesh Kamath - Excellence in Oncology, Hematology and BMT
Dr. Mohan Raut - Excellence in Clinical Reproductive Immunology
Dr. Mukesh Shete - Excellence in Nephrology
Dr. Munindra Kumar - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant
Dr. Naveen Kumar - LV Excellence in Sports Orthopedics & Regenerative Medicine
Dr. Naveen Sanchety - Excellence in Surgical Oncology
Dr. Neeraj Dhamija - Excellence in Surgical Gastroenterology
Dr. Neha Jain - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Dr. Neha - Excellence in Nephrology
Dr. Nelson Pinto - Excellence in Sports injuries Arthroscopy and Joint Replacement Surgeries
Dr. Parag Gulhane - Excellence in Urology
Dr. Piyush Jain - Excellence in Child Health
Dr. Pradeep Kumar - Karumanchi Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharyya - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Device Implantation
Dr. Praveen Pushkar - Excellence in Urology & Kidney Transplantation
Dietitian Priya Maisa - Excellence in Nutrition & Dietetics
Dr. Priyam Bhatt - Excellence in Md Medicine Resident & Clinical Cardiology
Dr. Punit Krishna - Malhotra Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology
Dr. R K Pandey - Excellence in Joint Replacement and Sport Injury
Dr. Radhika Krishna Patil - Excellence in Kidney Pathology
Dr. Rahul Garg - Excellence In Joint Replacement Surgery, Sports Medicine & Spine
Dr. Rahul Kumar - Excellence in Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement Surgery
Dr. Rahul Sharma - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery (Arthroscopic Sports Surgeries and Joint Replacement)
Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology
Dr. Rajesh Bollam - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology
Dr. Rajesh Dharia - Excellence in Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgery
Dr. Rajinder Thaploo - Excellence in Interventional Cardiologist
Dr. Ramavath Dev - Excellence in Medical Oncology
Dr. Ravi Nagar - Excellence in Urology and Kidney Transplant Surgery
Dr. Richa Saxena - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Dr. Roheit Rakhunde - Excellence in Preventive Cardiology
Dr. (Prof.) Rohit Malik - Excellence in Advanced Dental Treatment and Care
Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar - Excellence in Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgery
Dr. Roopakshi Pathania - Excellence in Neurology: Stroke Prevention, Treatment and Awareness
Dr. S S Murthy - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
Dr. S Varun Kumar - Excellence in Oncology / Cancer
Dr. S. Hussain - Service Excellence in General Medicine & Diabetology
Dr. Samir Pilankar - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery
Dr. Sanjay D Swamy - Excellence in Paediatric Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Sarita Kumari - Excellence in Comprehensive Management of Gynaecologic Cancers
Dr. Satish Mutha - Excellence in Orthopaedics
Dr. Satwik Thareja - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement, Arthroscopy And Sports Medicine
Dr. Shalabh Agarwal - Excellence In Urology and Andrology
Dr. Shekar M G - Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncoloy and Renal Transplantation
Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppala - Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Shruti Jain & Dr. Nupur Jhunjhunwala - Excellence in Dental Care
Dr. Shrutika Itkelwar - Excellence in Dental Care
Dr. Shubha Sinha - Excellence in Breast Oncology - Surgeon
Dr. Siddharth Aggarwal - Excellence in Arthroscopy and Sports Injuries
Dr. Siddharth Sheth - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sneha Jha - Excellence in Radiation Oncology
Dr. Sona Malik - Malhotra Excellence in Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist
Dr. Sreenath S Manikanti - Excellence in Neonatology & Pediatrics
Dr. Sreenija Yarlagadda - Excellence in Radiation Oncology
Dr. Sreevani Karnav - Excellence in Integrative Gynaecology PCOS Infertility Prof.
Dr. Sriram Krishnamoorthy - Excellence in Laparoscopy, Renal Transplantation and Reconstructive Urology
Prof. Dr. Suvadip Chakrabarti - Excellence in Surgical Oncology
Dr. Tapan Das - Excellence in Health & Wellness
Dr. Upendra Bhalerao - Excellence in Best Cardiovascular Thoracic and Transplant Surgeon, Mumbai
Dr. Vaishali Sharma - Excellence in Women Healthcare
Dr. Varun Aggarwal - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Ligament Injuries
Dr. VenuGopal Reddy I - Excellence in Child Health and Community Health
Dr. Vidyasagar Chandankere - Excellence in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vikash Kumar - Excellence in Precision Radiation Oncology
Dr. Waheedu Zzaman - Excellence in Urology and Renal Transplant
Dr. Yogendra Singh - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
The awards event is supported by Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd., a leading healthcare partner dedicated to enhancing the quality of healthcare services. Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. is known for its innovative approach to healthcare solutions, providing comprehensive services that cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers. Their commitment to excellence and patient-centred care makes them an ideal partner for this prestigious event. By collaborating with Nandish Communication, Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. aims to underscore the importance of recognizing and rewarding healthcare professionals who strive for excellence in their field.
In addition, AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. joins as the technology partner for the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is at the forefront of technological advancements, offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of various industries, including healthcare. Their expertise in integrating technology with healthcare services ensures a seamless and impactful event. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is committed to supporting initiatives that promote innovation and excellence, making them a valuable partner in this endeavour to honour healthcare professionals.
The Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together esteemed doctors, healthcare leaders, and innovators to celebrate the spirit of dedication and excellence in healthcare. It is an opportunity to reflect on the vital contributions of doctors and to express heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to patient care. As we honour these healthcare heroes, we also renew our collective commitment to supporting and advancing the medical profession for the betterment of society.
The Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event by Nandish Communication, in partnership with Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. and AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a tribute to the tireless efforts and significant contributions of healthcare professionals. This celebration not only acknowledges their past and present achievements but also inspires future generations to pursue excellence in the field of medicine. As we come together to celebrate Doctor's Day, we honour the noble profession that continues to touch lives and make the world a healthier place.
