‘Don’t Send Your Delhi Stooges Behind Me’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Fires Fresh Salvo at Gautam Adani, Says 'Never met Ambani'

NEW DELHI: Continuing her attack against industrialist Gautam Adani, firebrand Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has said that she never alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was involved in the stock manipulation controversy involving the Adani Group but it is now clear that the former ''fooled'' the honourable Prime Minister. Firing a fresh salvo at Gautam Adani, Moitra took to Twitter and tweeted, “Oh & (by the way) Mr Adani, Sir - don’t waste time sending all your Delhi stooges behind me .”

She also maintained that she was not being funded by Mukesh Ambani and that she has never met anyone from the Ambani family. “I am NOT being funded by Reliance. Never met any Ambani, junior or senior in my life. Nor their employees,” adding, “Hard as you may find to believe, some of us are simply anti-market manipulation.”

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Moitra has earlier said, “I want to talk about the most famous person in India today... Unfortunately for this house, it is not the honourable Prime Minister. It is a man whose name starts with an “A” and ends with an “I, and no, it is not Advani. For the purposes of this speech, let me just call him Mr A and his group the A Company.”

The firebrand Lok Sabha MP has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the controversy involving Gautam Adani and said that her “only regret” was that the Opposition was not aggressive enough to bring up the "Adani scandal" a little earlier in 2021-22.

The TMC leader claimed that she had previously written several letters to SEBI, CVC, DRI, CBDT and the Finance Ministry asking about the status of its investigation into Adani Group but to no avail.

The Trinamool MP recently courted controversy over her use of a cuss word in the Lok Sabha targetting BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. However, she remained defiant on and later said the BJP leaders had used objectionable words in the House in the past. When questioned by the reporters, Mahua said that she just called "an apple, an apple".

Do I need to be a man to give back as good as needed?

It may be noted that the Congress-led Opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe into allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group by American Research firm, Hindenburg. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while replying to the debate on the President’s address, attacked the Centre over the sharp rise in the fortunes of the Adani Group, linking State foreign visits to global gains made by the tycoon, even as Treasury benches hit back, asking for proof and blaming the Congress for past scams.

The issue has led to frequent adjournments in both Houses of Parliament with the Opposition adamant about answers from the Prime Minister. Last week, another PIL was filed in the apex court by advocate M L Sharma seeking a probe against the US-based firm, whose report has led to shares of Adani group plunging on the bourses.