Donald Trump talks to Narendra Modi and Imran Khan, asks them to 'work towards reducing tension in Kashmir'

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan must be reduced. In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US President “conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan”.

A statement released by the White House with regard to their conversation said that the US “President conveyed the importance of maintaining peace in the region”.

Prime Minister Modi too highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception, said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi further told the US President that “extreme rhetoric” was not conducive to peace. The Prime Minister said that "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace".

The two leaders also discussed the issue of strategic partnership between India and the US. Another major issue discussed between the two leaders was how New Delhi and Washington must continue to strengthen economic ties through increased trade.

News agency IANS reported that Prime Minister Modi recalled his meeting with the US President in Japan's Osaka on the sidelines of G-20 summit in end-June earlier this year.

Referring to their bilateral discussions in Osaka, Prime Minister Modi expressed the hope that the Commerce Minister of India and the US Trade Representative would meet at an early date to discuss bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit.