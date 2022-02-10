हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Supreme Court on Hijab Row

Don't report court observations on Hijab row trial: Supreme Court to media

The Supreme Court also said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab row from the Karnataka High Court to itself.

Don't report court observations on Hijab row trial: Supreme Court to media
Supreme Court today requested media to refrain from reporting any observations made by the court in Hijab row.

Supreme Court today requested media to refrain from reporting any observations made by the court during the trial on ongoing Hijab row.  "We will request the media in general please don't report any observation made by the court during arguments without seeing the order which we will pass ultimately," Chief Justice N V Ramana said. "In social media, newspaper or anywhere else, please don't report unless you go through the order," he added.
 
The Supreme Court also said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab row from the Karnataka High Court to itself.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing and decide it.

Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the top court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It's spreading across the country."

After being told by Sibal that he did not want any order and only listing of the plea, the CJI said, "We will see."

On Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a full bench, comprising himself and Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, which will look into the hijab matter on Thursday. 

With PTI Inputs

