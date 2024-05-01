Dr. Rohit Yadav - the best corticobasal® implantologist in the country, is a postgraduate from King George Medical College in Lucknow, India. He is a self-motivated professional, who has pursued advanced studies in Munich, Germany, receiving a Master's degree in Strategic Implantology under the tutelage of Prof. Dr. Stefan Ihde, who is a well-known luminary in the international dentistry realm.

Dr. Rohit Yadav is admiringly hailed as the "Smile Master" by his patients. He remains at the forefront of innovation in all dental implant procedures. Because of his expertise, he has received international recognition as a Certified International Teacher and Speaker in Strategic Implantology in St Petersburg, Russia. His persistent dedication to the modern principles of strategic implantology has ensured successful minimal invasive treatments that not only optimize the patient's outcomes but also expedite recovery.

Corticobasal® Implantology: Expertise of Dr. Rohit Yadav

This cutting-edge dental implant procedure is responsible for revolutionizing the domain of oral rehabilitation. Corticobasal® implantology harnesses the strength as well as stability of the cortical bone which is present in the basal region of the jaw. In corticobasal® implantology, the cortical bone is used for expanding the scope of implant placement possibilities. Because of this reason, it is an ideal solution for patients who have less bone volume or whose bone quality is compromised.

According to Dr. Rohit Yadav, this technique has a number of advantages such as increased implant stability, accelerated healing times, less requirement for the procedure of bone grafting & increased predictability of treatment results. He recommends this procedure to his patients since it has a proven rate of high success. Such implants are known for promoting long-term bone preservation, ensuring the integrity of the jaw structure & helping optimal oral function.

Services Offered by Dr. Rohit Yadav

Corticobasal® Implants Dental Implants For Diabetic Patients Flapless Implant Surgery Full Mouth Dental Implants Immediate Functional Loading Implants No Bone Case Resected Case Strategic Implants

Vision of Dr. Rohit Yadav

Dr. Rohit Yadav - the best corticobasal® implantologist, states that his vision is to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge dental innovations with compassionate care. He says - “We understand that every patient is unique and has a specific set of requirements. So, we follow a meticulously personalized approach to address their specific concerns & expectations. Your path to a healthier and more radiant smile starts with us”.

Benefits of Dental Implants Explained By Dr. Rohit Yadav

Internationally acclaimed corticobasal® implantologist - Dr. Rohit Yadav cites some of the major benefits of opting for dental implantation using modern methods such as Corticobasal® Implants, Strategic Implants, and others.

Better appearance: With innovative dental implantation techniques, dental implants have a look and feel similar to natural teeth. It increases the appearance of your smile.

Amplified functionality: The modern implants function just like the natural teeth, ensuring that you eat, speak & chew comfortably.

Longevity: If proper care is taken, the strategic implants can last a lifetime. Hence, these are the most durable tooth replacement choices.

Preserve Jawbone: These cutting-edge implants have proven to prevent bone loss in the jaw. This not only maintains the facial structure but also prevents sagging.

Convenience: Contrary to removable dentures, implants are a permanent option, which negates the need for any kind of removal or use of adhesive.

Dr. Rohit Yadav's Approach To Strategic Implants

For placing strategic implants, a specialized approach is followed which comes with the benefits of minimal invasiveness, quick healing, and optimized outcomes of the treatment. Dr. Rohit Yadav mentions some of the key applications of strategic implantation:

Single Tooth Replacement : If you have a single tooth missing, then strategic implantation is just for you. A missing or damaged tooth can be because of decay, trauma, or some other issue. With a strategic implant, you get a stable & natural-looking tooth replacement with no compromise on the adjacent teeth.

: If you have a single tooth missing, then strategic implantation is just for you. A missing or damaged tooth can be because of decay, trauma, or some other issue. With a strategic implant, you get a stable & natural-looking tooth replacement with no compromise on the adjacent teeth. Multiple Teeth Replacement: In case you are missing more than one tooth, then strategic implantation is also an ideal choice. Multiple teeth replacement can be done consequently or in a few stages under a larger dental restoration plan. The procedure provides the best solution to restore dental function quickly and make the aesthetics better in case of partial edentulism.

In case you are missing more than one tooth, then strategic implantation is also an ideal choice. Multiple teeth replacement can be done consequently or in a few stages under a larger dental restoration plan. The procedure provides the best solution to restore dental function quickly and make the aesthetics better in case of partial edentulism. Full-Arch Restoration: If you are missing all or most of your teeth in one or both dental arches, then a strategic implantologist will be of help. This implantation supports full-arch restorations like implant-supported dentures. The benefits of this approach are that it delivers outstanding stability as well as chewing efficiency thereby increasing the overall life quality of the patient.

If you are missing all or most of your teeth in one or both dental arches, then a strategic implantologist will be of help. This implantation supports full-arch restorations like implant-supported dentures. The benefits of this approach are that it delivers outstanding stability as well as chewing efficiency thereby increasing the overall life quality of the patient. Immediate Loading: In these protocols, a strategic implantologist attaches the restoration to the implants in a quick time after the placement. With this procedure, you can enjoy accelerated dental function & aesthetics, eliminating the requirement of extended healing periods and even interim prostheses.

As a professional strategic implantologist, Dr. Rohit Yadav associates the process with several benefits such as less invasive, shorter treatment times, better patient comfort, and long-term success. Because of these advances, the process is highly recommended by the doctor.

About Dr. Rohit Yadav

Dr. Rohit Yadav is practicing in Delhi NCR as the Corticobasal® Implantologist and Strategic Implantologist. He has earned a distinctive position in the industry because of his unquestionable dedication to accepting and implementing advanced dental care techniques and standards.

