DRDO hands over design of Mobile Metallic Ramp to Indian Army

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday handed over the design of Mobile Metallic Ramp (MMR) to the Indian Army at a ceremony held at DRDO Bhawan in the national capital. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy handed over the design of MMR to Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Devraj Anbu.

With a load-bearing capacity of 70 metric ton (MT), the MMR has been designed and developed by DRDO’s premier research laboratory, Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) on the requirements projected by Army for reducing the Strategic Mobility time of mobilizing Armoured Fighting Vehicles.

The ramp will provide the strategic mobility for armoured and mechanised units and formations of the Army. It is portable, modular in design, which can be easily assembled or disassembled. Lt Gen Devraj Anbu appreciated the design of MMR and lauded the efforts of DRDO towards meeting the requirement of the Army by drastically reducing the time required for operational mobilization.

Director General Operational Logistics & Strategic Movement, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, Directors General of DRDO and Director CFEES were also present at the function. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Army for the successful development of innovative product MMR.