DRDO

DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

New Delhi: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (September 7) lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully flight testing the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. India's successfully testing HSTDV vehicle is being considered as a big step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Singh said that with this successful testing conducted by DRDO, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Singh said, ''The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.

Singh also spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on the achievement. He said, ''I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them.''

The HSTDV comes equipped with scramjet engine and it is capable of cruising  at a speed of mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles) in 20 seconds, according to the government. It has multiple civilian applications and can also be used for launching satellites at low cost and long-range cruise missile. 

 

 

