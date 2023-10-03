trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670328
Dream Of Developed Bharat Will Be Realised Only When Development Reaches Villages: PM Modi In Chhattisgarh

PM Modi was speaking at an event at Jagdalpur in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, where he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of different projects worth Rs 26,000 crore, including the NMDC's steel plant.

Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 02:27 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when states, districts and villages develop. He also said the Centre has made a 20-fold increase in the budgetary allocations for railway projects in Chhattisgarh in the last nine years as compared to what was given before 2014. PM Modi was speaking at an event at Jagdalpur in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, where he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of different projects worth Rs 26,000 crore, including the NMDC's steel plant.

"The dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when states, districts and villages in the country develop," he said. Speaking about the NMDC Steel Ltd steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district of the state, the prime minister said it would provide employment opportunities to 50,000 youths of Bastar and adjoining areas. On the occasion, PM Modi virtually flags off Tadoki (Kanker district)-Raipur DEMU train service.

