NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Dreams of youth are true, promises of 'Raja' false and speeches hollow: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on PM Narendra Modi

"The dreams of the youth are true, but the promises of the 'Raja' are false, and the speeches are hollow. If one had worked with integrity and honesty, how could employment have decreased instead of increasing?" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Dreams of youth are true, promises of 'Raja' false and speeches hollow: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 26, 2022) over the issue of unemployment and said that the promises of "Raja (king)" are false and speeches hollow. The Congress leader today posted a chart on Twitter showing the number of jobs lost in public sector undertakings like Coal India and LIC between 2020 to 2022.

"The dreams of the youth are true, but the promises of the 'Raja' are false, and the speeches are hollow. If one had worked with integrity and honesty, how could employment have decreased instead of increasing?" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Lately, the Congress leader has been using "Raja" barb to attack Modi. Rahul Gandhi, in a Facebook post, also alleged that with elections over in Uttar Pradesh, "free ration is over".

"Now Antyodaya and eligible Grihasthi card holders will not get free ration in Uttar Pradesh. Now the poor will get wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg from the government ration shops," Gandhi said.

"The middle class people struggling with inflation are somehow living by cutting down their expenses, but the poor people will now crave even two-time meal. Big posters of 'Free ration' and 'Thank you Modi ji' once again proved to be only election 'jumlas'. The government of 'friends' does not care about the people of the country," he alleged.

Live Tv

Rahul GandhiBJPCongressPM Narendra ModiPM ModiUnemploymentUP GovernmentUttar Pradesh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022