Drugs Worth Rs 2,378 Crore Destroyed In Presence Of Amit Shah, PM Modi Hails 'Historic Milestone'

New Delhi: More than 1.40 lakh kg of narcotics worth Rs 2,378 crore were on Monday destroyed in different parts of India by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of all states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Called it a 'historic milestone', Shah said that India has now attained an 'astounding record' of destroying 1 million kgs of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore in just one year.

"The remarkable feat achieved at the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security exemplifies the MHA's staunch and relentless pursuit of PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a drug-free India," he said.

Replying to Amit Shah's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the historic milestone and said, "Great! Adds strength to our efforts to make India free from the drug menace."



While chairing the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Delhi, Amit Shah said that in a country like India, drug trafficking and their usage not only ruins future generations but also affects national security. He said that PM Modi has set a target that Indian youth should become drug-free by the time the centenary of the country's independence is celebrated.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader informed that a total of 1,40,288 kg of drugs have been destroyed and all the states on Monday, which is a record for the highest quantity of drugs destroyed in a single day.

Drugs worth Rs 18,100 crore destroyed between 2014 and 2023

The Union Home Minister stated that a total of 1,250 cases were registered between 2006 and 2013, while 3,700 cases have been registered in the nine years from 2014 to 2023, which shows an increase of 200 percent. A total of 1,360 arrests were made earlier period, which has now gone up to 5,650, which shows an increase of 300 per cent.

The quantity of drug seized was earlier 1.52 lakh kg, which has now increased by 160 per cent to 3.94 lakh kg, Shah said.

Drugs worth Rs 5,900 crore were destroyed between 2006 and 2013, while drugs worth Rs 18,100 crore have been seized and destroyed between 2014 and 2023, he added.

Harsher punishment will act as a stronger deterrent

Amit Shah said that states should establish specialized courts against drugs and conduct their prosecution in a fast-track mode.

"Harsher punishment will act as a stronger deterrent as it will send a stronger message," Shah said and added that the confiscation of assets of those involved in the illicit drug trade should be increased.

He emphasized that public shaming of these individuals will discourage others from joining this trade.

"We need to move ruthlessly towards the confiscation of assets," he added.

The BJP leader added that a compendium on drug-free India has also been released on Monday.

If we disseminate more information related to drug awareness, to District Administration, schools, and NGOs, the fight against drugs will be strengthened even more, he said.

"It is not just a fight to crack down on drugs or achieve complete victory, but the biggest victory in this fight is to create awareness," Shah said and added that we cannot win this fight until we create awareness against drugs in the minds of the youth and parents of the country.

Chief Ministers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi attended the conference, besides the Director General of NCB, and senior officials from various security agencies and related ministries and departments.