DTC staff faces action after video of woman dancing inside bus goes viral

New Delhi: A video of a woman dancing in a public bus in the national capital recently went viral on social media. In the video, the woman is seen dancing while the driver, conductor and marshall of the bus watch on. Stern action has now been taken against the three men.

While the driver of the bus has been suspended, the conductor has been served a show-cause notice, according to a DTC order dated July 15.. The marshal has reportedly been sent back to the Civil Defence Office.

News agency ANI reports that the video was shot in Janakpuri on June 12 and went viral on several social media channels in the following days. The woman in the video is seen dancing to a Haryanvi song. The driver, conductor and marshal have been accused of negligence of duty and for permitting the unauthorised use of government property. They also face charges for maligning the public image of DTC.

It is reported that the bus was from the Hari Nagar depot of the city.