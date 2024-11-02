EAM Jaishankar Meets Thai Counterpart In Delhi, Discuss Bilateral Ties, Multilateral Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa in the national capital on Saturday. The two leaders held a meeting in which they discussed bilateral ties, multilateral cooperation, and regional developments.

Jaishankar took to social media platform X and briefed about the meeting. Sangiampongsa's visit for the Royal Kathina ceremony "exemplifies the longstanding historical and cultural relations" between the two countries, the EAM said in the post. The Thai minister is scheduled to depart India on Sunday. The EAM also shared pictures of the meeting at the South Block.

"Delighted to meet FM @AmbPoohMaris of Thailand today in Delhi. His visit for the Royal Kathina ceremony exemplifies the longstanding historical and cultural relations between our two countries. We discussed India-Thailand ties, multilateral cooperation, and regional developments," he said.

Royal Kathina is a traditional Buddhist ceremony. Sangiampongsa's first official visit to India was during July 11–13 for the second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. It was hosted by the external affairs minister in New Delhi.

On July 12, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Sangiampongsa and hosted a lunch in his honour. During that meeting, the two ministers reviewed progress across various areas of partnership. The two ministers also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional, and multilateral fora, the MEA had said.

In accordance with the vision of the two prime ministers, the ministers reaffirmed the mutual desire for a stronger India-Thailand partnership, it had said. Thailand is a key partner for India in ASEAN. India's 'Act East' policy, which is in its tenth year, finds convergence with Thailand's 'Act West' policy. Interactions between Jaishankar and the Thai foreign minister have contributed to further strengthening of bilateral ties, it had further stated.