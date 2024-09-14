Advertisement
From Geneva, Jaishankar’s Subtle Jab At Rahul Gandhi: ‘Life Is Not Khata Khat...’

Jaishankar, speaking in Geneva, took a veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘khata-khat’ promise, emphasising that real progress requires hard work and diligence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From Geneva, Jaishankar’s Subtle Jab At Rahul Gandhi: ‘Life Is Not Khata Khat...’ Picture source: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in what appeared to be a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, remarked that life is not ‘khata-khat’— a term used by Gandhi during the Lok Sabha elections to promise quick monetary transfers to women if Congress came to power. Jaishankar was addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore’s Geneva when he made the remark while he was speaking on the infrastructural development undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led government. 

Addressing the Indian community, Jaishankar said, "Until you build infrastructure and human resources, have those policies in place, it is hard work. Life is not 'khata-khat', life is hard work and diligence." 

"Anybody who's held a job and laboured at it, knows it. So that's my message to you, that we have to work hard at it," he added further. 

Highlighting the importance of manufacturing in a country’s growth, EAM said, "And there are people who say that we are incapable of it, we should not even attempt it. Can you be a major power in the world without manufacturing? Because a major power needs technology. Nobody can develop technology without developing manufacturing." 

Meanwhile, Jaishankar shared a post on X about his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Geneva and said, "Delighted to witness a glimpse of Indian culture at India UN Geneva today. A nice interaction with the Indian community and friends at Geneva today. Spoke about India's advances in infrastructure, technology, innovation, skilling and greater role in the global economy." 

Jaishankar acknowledged that, as a large and diverse nation, India has its flaws and shortcomings. He emphasised that these imperfections are a natural part of the country's developmental journey and growth process. 

