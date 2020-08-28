EAM S Jaishankar slams Pakistan, says exporter of terror projecting itself as 'victim of terrorism'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (August 28, 2020) made an indirect attack on Pakistan and, without taking the name of the country, said, "states that have turned the production of terrorists into a primary export have attempted, by dint of bland denials, to paint themselves as victims of terror."

“Terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone just like the way pandemic impacts the entire humanity,” the External Affairs Minister said on Friday.

In an address at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Jaishankar also said the global responses to terrorism and pandemic have tended to emerge only when there were sufficient disruptions triggered by a specific event.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said countries that have turned production of terrorists as "primary export" are also attempting to paint themselves as victims of terrorism.

"The struggle against terrorism and those aiding and abetting it is a work in progress," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said it is for the international systems to create necessary mechanisms to shut down structures supporting terrorism.

During his speech, EAM Jaishankar also recalled the developments of last week regarding Pakistan’s flip flops over the presence of United Nation-designated terrorists like Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim via its own SRO--Statutory Regulatory Order.

Pakistan after issuing the SRO that listed the United Nations terror list of 1267 committee came out with a clarification that it doesn't mean acceptance of terrorist on its territory or territories occupied by it.

The 1267 UN list, which has maximum number of terrorists from Pakistan, also mentions the name of Masood Azhar who is responsible for Pulwama terror attack and Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai attacks.