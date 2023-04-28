Earth Day 2023: Save Earth Mission Activists Plant Thousands Of Trees In Jaipur

A massive tree plantation drive was carried out in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on the occasion of World Health Day 2023. Activists, common people and noted city personalities joined each other at Vaishali Nagar to plant thousands of plants. SAVE EARTH MISSION, an organisation working to raise environmental awareness, lead the event that was attended by hundreds of other community members and leaders of Save Earth Mission. Every year on April 22, people take time to show their support for safeguarding the earth and its ecology. This day is recognised as Earth Day. The theme of Earth Day in 2023 was kept as "Invest in our planet," encouraging individuals and organisations to cooperate in establishing a sustainable global economy.

“Saving our planet from the climate change emergency is a collective responsibility and each one of us needs to take charge of our carbon footprint in order to act on meaningful climate actions," noted climate activist and head of Save Earth Mission Sandeep Choudhary said. Through Save Earth Mission Community, Sandeep Choudhary's Save Earth Mission is planning on planting 50 lacs trees before April 2024.

"While we may not be able to close everything in order to reduce our carbon footprint to zero, the plantation is the simplest yet effective method to offset the harm that we do to the environment,” Choudhary added