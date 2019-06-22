close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Earthquake jolts Maharashtra, tremors felt in Yavatmal, Nanded, Kinwat, Mahur, Karanjkhed

There were no reports of damage to property or injury to people.

Earthquake jolts Maharashtra, tremors felt in Yavatmal, Nanded, Kinwat, Mahur, Karanjkhed
Representational Image

Yavatmal/Nanded: Tremors of 3.7 magnitude were recorded late Friday evening in some parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts of Maharashtra, officials said.

Tremors were felt at 9.10 pm in Kinwat, Mahur, Hadgaon and Himayatnagar areas of Nanded, and Umarkhed, Karanjkhed, Pohandul, Hota and Valad in Yavatmal, local officials said. There were no reports of damage to property or injury to people.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 had been recorded in parts of Satara district in western Maharashtra Thursday morning.

Tags:
MaharashtratremorsNandedYavatmal
Next
Story

Bihar: Death toll in AES outbreak climbs to 163; Muzaffarpur, Vaishali worst-hit districts

Must Watch

PT10M40S

DNA Analysis of Indian army's insult by Rahul Gandhi