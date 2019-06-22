Earthquake jolts Maharashtra, tremors felt in Yavatmal, Nanded, Kinwat, Mahur, Karanjkhed

Yavatmal/Nanded: Tremors of 3.7 magnitude were recorded late Friday evening in some parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts of Maharashtra, officials said.

Tremors were felt at 9.10 pm in Kinwat, Mahur, Hadgaon and Himayatnagar areas of Nanded, and Umarkhed, Karanjkhed, Pohandul, Hota and Valad in Yavatmal, local officials said. There were no reports of damage to property or injury to people.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 had been recorded in parts of Satara district in western Maharashtra Thursday morning.