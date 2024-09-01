Advertisement
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of 3.6 Magnitude Hits Assam's Morigaon

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Morigaon area at a depth of 23 Km at around 3:36am.

 

Sep 01, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Morigaon town of Assam on Sunday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Morigaon area at a depth of 23 Km at around 3:36 am.
"EQ of M: 3.6, On 01/09/2024 18:51:52 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.39 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS wrote in a post on X.

 

