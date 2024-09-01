An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Morigaon town of Assam on Sunday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Morigaon area at a depth of 23 Km at around 3:36 am.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On 01/09/2024 18:51:52 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.39 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS wrote in a post on X.