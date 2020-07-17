हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir earthquake

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolts Jammu and Kashmir

 Earthquake of magnitude-3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The tremors were felt 88 km of Katra at 4:55 am today as per the National Center for Seismology. However, no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property was reported due to the low intensity of the earthquake.

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolts Jammu and Kashmir
ANI photo

Srinagar: Earthquake of magnitude-3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The tremors were felt 88 km of Katra at 4:55 am today as per the National Center for Seismology. However, no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property was reported due to the low intensity of the earthquake.

Earlier, on Thursday a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Jammu and Kashmir at 6:38 pm, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity had said.

On June 27, a mild-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale had hit Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile,  Two earthquakes of 4.1 and 2.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit some parts of Assam and adjoining northeast areas on Thursday. No damage or casualty have been reported.

The epicentre of the tremors, that lasted a few seconds, were at 18 km and 11 km depths.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world and has seen some of the biggest quakes in history.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir earthquakeEarthquakeJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Board to declare Class 12 results on wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in
  • 9,68,876Confirmed
  • 24,915Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M2S

DNA: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and others hacked in Twitter attack