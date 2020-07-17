Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Earthquake of magnitude-3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The tremors were felt 88 km of Katra at 4:55 am today as per the National Center for Seismology. However, no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property was reported due to the low intensity of the earthquake.

Earlier, on Thursday a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Jammu and Kashmir at 6:38 pm, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity had said.

On June 27, a mild-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale had hit Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Two earthquakes of 4.1 and 2.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit some parts of Assam and adjoining northeast areas on Thursday. No damage or casualty have been reported.

The epicentre of the tremors, that lasted a few seconds, were at 18 km and 11 km depths.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world and has seen some of the biggest quakes in history.