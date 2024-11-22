Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Bishnupur In Manipur

A tremor of 3.6 magnitude hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 4.42 AM and was centred around the Bishnupur region at a depth of 10 km.

No casualty was reported in the area due to the seismic activity.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details awaited.