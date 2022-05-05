हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

The earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 5.35 a.m. on Thursday, reported IANS. 

Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolts Jammu and Kashmir
Representational image

Srinagar: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Thursday (May 5, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5 jolted Jammu and Kashmir, reported IANS. 

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir today, however, no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received. 

According to the disaster management officials, the earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 5.35 a.m. on Thursday.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Gorno-Badakhshan area of Tajikistan. Its coordinates are latitude 37.49 degrees north and longitude 71.85 degrees east. It occurred 108 km inside the earth`s crust", an official of the disaster management authority told IANS.

Kashmir is situated in a seismologically sensitive region and temblors have wrought havoc here in the past.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeTremorearthquake magnitudeJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir earthquakeJ&KJ&K earthquake
Next
Story

Amit Shah's first visit to Bengal since Assembly poll defeat starts today - check Home Minister's itinerary

Must Watch

PT3M7S

DNA: Side effects of COVID -- Shocking claims in new research