Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Center for Seismology (NSC) on Thursday (May 5, 2022) morning informed that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5 jolted Jammu and Kashmir, reported IANS.

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir today, however, no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received.

According to the disaster management officials, the earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 5.35 a.m. on Thursday.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Gorno-Badakhshan area of Tajikistan. Its coordinates are latitude 37.49 degrees north and longitude 71.85 degrees east. It occurred 108 km inside the earth`s crust", an official of the disaster management authority told IANS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 05-05-2022, 05:35:40 IST, Lat: 37.55 & Long: 71.85, Depth: 170 Km ,Location: 125km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FUijoyedml @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/7ZsqV95hlD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 5, 2022

Kashmir is situated in a seismologically sensitive region and temblors have wrought havoc here in the past.