East Coast Railway inaugurates first-ever all-female crew train

New Delhi: The East Coast Railway for the first time ever on Tuesday (March 8) ran its first all-female crew-manned passenger train. The all-women crew special train was inaugurated on the occasion of International Women's Day from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada.

The train was commanded by loco pilot Sadhana Kumari along with Assistant Loco Pilot N Madhuri and Goods Guard K Ramya.

Andhra Pradesh | An all-women crew spl train was inaugurated today from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada.

The ticket checking work was handled by 3 female TCs namely CV G Mangeswari, B Khillar and D Radha.

