ED, NIA used against whoever speaks up: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi-led government

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for more than five hours on Thursday (March 25), lashed out at the BJP-led central government and alleged that ED and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are used against those who speak up.

“Whoever speaks up, ED and NIA are used against them. The nation is not running according to the Constitution of India but according to the agenda of a particular party,” Mufti said after coming from the ED office at Rajbagh in Srinagar.

“Dissent has been criminalised in this country. The ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency are being misused to silence the opposition tactically," the former J&K CM was quoted as saying by PTI.

She further alleged that this country is ‘not being run by the Constitution but the agenda of a particular political party’.

Answering reporters’ questions about what questions were posed to her by the ED, Mufti said that she was questioned about the sale of her ancestral land in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district and the use of the chief minister's discretionary funds.

"Questions were asked regarding the sale of our ancestral land in Bijbehara and use of the chief minister's discretionary fund. I was asked from where would come the list of widows who were receiving help from the CM's secret funds,” she said.

The PDP chief appeared before the ED for questioning in connection to the money laundering case around 11:00 AM.

She said that her party will continue to pursue the agenda for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir's problem and restoration of its special status as it existed before August 5, 2019.

