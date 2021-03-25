हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti appears before ED in money laundering case

Official sources confirmed that the PDP chief appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jammu and Kashmir for questioning in connection to the money laundering case. 

Former J&amp;K CM Mehbooba Mufti appears before ED in money laundering case
File Photo

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar on Thursday (March 25) at 11 am in connection to an alleged money laundering case.

Official sources confirmed that the PDP chief appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jammu and Kashmir for questioning in connection to the money laundering case. The Kashmir's political leader appeared at ED's office located in Rajbagh area of Kashmir capital Srinagar at around 11:00 AM.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned the political leader on March 15. 

Earlier, reacting to the ED summon to her mother, Sana Mufti had said, "It is a clear case of political vendetta. This is being done to intimidate my mother as she has been very vocal and critical of the government after the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. But we are not scared, as we have nothing to hide."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mehbooba Muftimoney laundering caseEnforcement DirectoratePDP chief
Next
Story

Centre notifies new IT rules for digital news publishers and OTT platforms

Must Watch

PT12M17S

Mystery woman, bags of cash, and a fake Aadhaar card; What more in Vaze row?