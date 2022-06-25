New Delhi: Zee Digital is holding the Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022 today, June 25, 2022 to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of educational leaders, institutions, teachers, and Students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education. Edufuture Excellence Awards celebrates the changemakers who rose above the challenges to create stories that inspire future generations. This is the second edition of the Edufuture Excellence awards. The second edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards takes this legacy forward by recognizing exceptional work in education at a time when online/hybrid education has become the ‘New Normal’ along with the successful implementation of NEP by the Government of India.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi, Sharad Vivek Sagar, CEO, Dexterity Global, Social Entrepreneur & Expert at KBC; Bani Paintal Dhawan, Head of Education, India and South Asia Google Cloud India Pvt. Ltd; Divya Arora, National Director, AFS Intercultural Program, India; Rohit Anand, Head HR CoEs are some of the esteemed speakers at the event. Additionally, workshops will also be conducted by admired personalities of the industry on varied topics for students.

The first edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards set high standards and created an industry benchmark for recognizing best practices in education during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. A series of valuable sessions were arranged by the top mentors of the industry for the benefit of the students.



Live TV