EG Payment Secures BBPS License From NPCI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) licence to EG Payment, a prominent Fintech Startup based in Jaipur. The company has succeeded in achieving this honour to improve client satisfaction and grow its bill-payment business.

EG Payment is now a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) sanctioned by the Reserve Bank of India. With this, EG Payment will function as a biller and customer operating unit simultaneously, enabling billers and agent institutions to onboard additional customers and serve more of their clients.

BPPS License is a systemic payment processing permit that allows the facilitation of various types of bills, including electricity, water, gas, and others. Eg Payment on receiving this licence is now fully authorised to deliver its uninterrupted services across India, covering many networks, services, and application users.

Mr. Jitendra Yadav, Founder of EG Payment, said, "We are committed to utilising the NPCI's Bharat BillPay infrastructure to ensure 'anytime, anywhere' bill payment facilities for customers." This new journey as a BBPOU under BBPS gives a fresh start to Eg Payment, and I am excited about the upcoming plans for the company. This licence is consistent with our goal of providing dependable, easy-to-use bill payment solutions.

EG Payment has decided to diversify its clientele and offers 100+ services to its users all across India. This breakthrough demonstrates EG Payment's dedication to innovation and compliance and solidifies its position as an industry pioneer. The trajectory of EG Payment's achievement highlights the dynamic evolution of India's payment infrastructure sector. Now, it is to see an increase in EG Payment's market share and how it supports the industry's continuous change in the bill payment space.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)