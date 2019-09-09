Eight Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday busted a module of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and arrested eight people in Sopore who were involved in threatening and intimidation of locals by publishing posters supporting terrorists. Police have registered a case in this matter under relevant sections of law.

According to the initial investigations carried out by the local police, it is learnt that Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmad Mir were involved in the offence. They had prepared these threatening posters and circulated them in the locality. It is learnt that an active local terrorist namely Sajad Mir alias Haidar and his other associates Muddasir Pandith and Asif Maqbool Bhat affiliated with LeT were the principal architects of the plan and the posters were published and circulated in the area on their order.

The active terrorists who are part of this conspiracy had instructed the individuals to publish the posters in order to intimidate local people. Police has recovered the computers and other accessories which were used for drafting and publishing of the posters. All the incriminating materials including the computer have been seized by the police. Police is also investigating the involvement of these terrorists in the recent killing of civilians in the area. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

The arrests of these eight individuals took place hours after Lt General S K Saini, GOC-in-C, Army Southern Command said that Indian Army have got inputs that terrorists are planning to carry out some attacks in Southern part of India. Lt General Saini added that security agencies have recvored some abandoned boats from Sir Creek and forces are on high alert to ensure that terrorists fail in their nefarious plans to unleash mayhem in India.

"We've inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements & terrorists are stalled," said Lt General Saini.