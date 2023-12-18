'Ek Mahine Ki Tankhwah Gayi': BJP Takes Swipe At Kharge, Congress Over Donation Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today took a swipe at Congress over the opposition party's donation campaign. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' today by transferring Rs 1,38,000. The BJP shared the video in which Kharge can be heard saying 'Ek mahine ki tankhwah gayi'. The authenticity of the video has not been verified by the Zee News.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) indicating that Congress was forced to start the donation campaign after huge cash was seized in tax raids from the party's Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu.

"How sad Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu will be when he comes to know that due to his negligence, one month's salary of Kharge ji was deducted," said Malviya.

कांग्रेस सांसद धीरज साहू को कितना दुःख पहुँचेगा जब उसे पता चलेगा कि उसकी लापरवाही की वजह से खड़गे जी की एक महीने की तनख़्वाह कट गई… pic.twitter.com/wghsFquUdf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 18, 2023

Speaking about the campaign, Mallikarjun Kharge said that this is the first time that Congress is asking people for donations and cited Mahatma Gandhi, who also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle.

This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities, Congress leader KC Venugopal said while speaking about the campaign.

The crowd-sourcing campaign will remain in vogue online till December 28, the foundation day, after which the party will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house.