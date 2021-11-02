हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ellenabad election Result

Ellenabad election Result 2021: INLD's Abhay Chautala wins in Haryana by over 6,700 votes

Chautala defeated BJP's Gobind Kanda.

Ellenabad election Result 2021: INLD&#039;s Abhay Chautala wins in Haryana by over 6,700 votes
Abhay Singh Chautala (L) defeated BJP's Gobind Kanda

Chandigarh: INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala defeated BJP's Gobind Kanda with a margin of over 6,700 votes in Haryana's Ellenabad Assembly bypolls on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal finished third in the elections, the voting for which took place on October 30.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate secured nearly 66,000 votes, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chautala in January resigned as the MLA from the seat in protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws.

While there were 19 candidates in the fray, most of them Independents, the main contest eventually turned out to be between Chautala and Kanda.

Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and MLA Gopal Kanda, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

Gopal Kanda, the MLA from Sirsa, has extended support to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous Assembly polls against Chautala, recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress.

