ELON MUSK'S VISIT TO INDIA

Elon Musk’s Visit To India, Meeting With PM Modi Postponed, Tesla CEO Says 'Unfortunately...'

The Tesla CEO's visit to India postponed, he was slated to visit India on April 21 and 22.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s visit to India has been postponed, he informed via a post on 'X'. However, the exact reason behind this rescheduling remains unclear, Musk cited important Tesla obligation for the rescheduling. He was slated to visit India on April 21 and 22, to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit was expected to reveal his plans for entering the South Asian (Indian) market. In his post Musk also said that he may visit India later this year.

Musk was expected to announce his investment plan of over $2 billion to establish manufacturing centres in India, reported Reuters. The development came after the Indian government in its latest industrial policy lowered the tariffs on imported cars if the company invests locally in Indian Market. 

Meawhile, on April 15, the announcement was made that Tesla would reduce its global workforce by over 10%. Also, Rohan Patel, a Tesla public policy executive reportedly involved in the company's plans to enter India, resigned this week.

As per agency, Musk is waiting for regulatory approval from the Indian government to launch his Starlink satellite broadband services in India. Musk's expected arrival on Sunday was intended to coincide with the start of India's national election from April 19. 

