Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

The gunfight is underway in Chewa Ullar village in Tral area of the district. 

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama district

An encounter broke out on Thursday between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on a tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area. This is the second encounter of the day.

The gunfight is underway in Chewa Ullar village in Tral area of the district. The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Chewa Ular area of Tral Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

A police official said, "A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on specific information generated by Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in the village.”

He added that the terrorists, who were hiding, were given full chance to surrender. However, as the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated and resulted in a gunfight. 

Sources in the police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordon. 

Earlier in the morning hours, two terrorists were killed in north Kashmir's Handshiva village of Sopore district. The number of killed terrorists in Kashmir this year reached 108 and in June, 37 terrorists were killed.

Jammu and Kashmir terrorismJammu and Kashmir terroristsJammu and Kashmir terrorist attack
