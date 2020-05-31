हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 31) morning.

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 31) morning.

It is believed that one or two terrorists are trapped in the area.

A joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAnantnagAnantnag encounterAnantnag terrorists encounter
Next
Story

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 31: Odisha reports 96 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 1,819
  • 1,73,763Confirmed
  • 4,971Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT46M

Taal Thok Ke: Big debate on completion of 1 year of Modi 2.0