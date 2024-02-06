Enforcement Directorate Raids Residences Of Close Associates Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate team is conducting raids at about 12 locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party leaders, and Delhi government officials including the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary as part of its money laundering probe. The ED raids are underway at the residences of former members of Delhi Jal Board Shalabh Kumar, AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar among other AAP officials.

Bibhav Kumar was earlier grilled by the ED in February last year amid the allegations of destruction and concealing of evidence, among other things, in the Delhi excise scam.

The raids came hours ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's scheduled press conference around 10 am. The party claimed that it would expose ED in the press conference.

Reacting to the raids, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that elections are near and PM Modi's party is losing. "ED, CBI and Income Tax departments are acting as their (BJP's) frontal organisations. Congress will not be scared, we will fight."

This is a developing story.