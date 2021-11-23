EPFO officer caught seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe to settle dispute

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (November 23) arrested an Enforcement Officer of Haryana’s Jagadhari-based Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) branch for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for settling a dispute.

Apart from the EPFO official identified as Anil Kumar, another person working in cahoots with him was arrested as well.

The CBI acted on the basis of a complaint by a person who alleged that the EPFO office opened an enquiry under Civil Procedure Code against his firm despite having cleared the dues.

In order to get clearance in the enquiry, the complainant claimed he was asked to give Rs 1 lakh to a private person linked with the EPFO officer.

“A case was registered on a complaint against the accused. It was alleged that even though complainant had deposited all dues for the period November, 2018 to July, 2019 relating to provident fund in respect of the employees of his firm. It was further alleged that the EPFO, Jagadhari opened an enquiry under Civil Procedure Code, 1908 against the complainant’s firm,” said the CBI in a statement.

“It was also alleged that during the said enquiry, the Enforcement Office, EPFO informed the complainant to contact a private person for getting clearance in the said enquiry. Accordingly, the complainant met the said private person who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of Enforcement Officer in lieu of settling the enquiry,” added the agency.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from complainant at the behest of Enforcement Officer, EPFO. The Enforcement Officer was also caught,” it said.

