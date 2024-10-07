Er Rashid Urges J&K Parties To Delay Govt Formation Until Statehood Is Restored

Srinagar: In a press conference on Monday in Srinagar, AIP president and Member of Parliament from North Kashmir, Er Rashid, called on all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to hold off on taking the oath of office or forming a government until the region’s statehood is restored. He emphasized that statehood must be the top priority for any party considering governance.

“The restoration of statehood is vital for the dignity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Until that is achieved, I urge all political parties—National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference (PC), Apni Party, and others—to unite on the issue of statehood. Let’s send a message to the center that no one will form a government or support any government until statehood is restored,” Er Rashid said.

Responding to questions about the Lieutenant Governor’s recent nomination of five MLAs, he criticized the move as undemocratic. “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to have integrated Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, then why are MLAs being nominated here when this practice does not exist anywhere else in the country? Many Kashmiri Pandits have contested elections, so why the need for nominations? This move undermines democracy and the constitution,” he added.

While Er Rashid acknowledged the broader concerns surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, he underscored the immediate need for statehood. “Our priority is to restore Article 370, 35A, and resolve the Kashmir issue, but we must first focus on restoring statehood. Now is not the time for party politics; it’s time to unite for the people and achieve a common goal.”

Additionally, he condemned the recent comments made by Yeti Narsimanand regarding Prophet Muhammad (SAW), calling for him to be charged under the UAPA. “This kind of hateful speech hurts religious sentiments and incites violence. Such actions must be condemned and addressed legally,” he asserted.

Concluding his address, Er Rashid stressed that the election results and seat counts were secondary to the larger issue of restoring the self-respect of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “It doesn’t matter who wins how many seats; what truly matters is restoring the self-respect of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, urging a collective effort towards this essential goal.