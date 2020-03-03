European Parliamentarians laud PM Narendra Modi for standing against terrorism and abrogating Article 370

Members of European Parliament on Monday (March 2) lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a tough stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and bringing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gianna Gancia, Member of European Parliament, slammed Pakistan and asserted that Islamabad has been resorting to fake propaganda to portray a picture of the crisis in Kashmir on international platforms, but it has failed in its nefarious plans due to the strong humanitarian ideals of India.

Nathan Gill, former member of European Parliament and member of Brexit party of Britain said, "What right has Pakistan to discuss the internal affairs of India on International forums? No one makes hue and cry when France fight radical terrorism but creates so much panic and tension when India does something which is solely and wholly an Internal matter of India."

Tehmeena Syed, a Women Rights activist from Kashmir came out as a true voice of Kashmir and said that “I’m coming from a world which is known as paradise”. She further added that this paradise was destroyed by the insurgencies and terrorist incidents, and “the abrogation of Article 370 was undeniable need of the hour to get rid of cross border terrorism and insurgencies in Kashmir”

Brian Toll, expert on South Asia from European Commission and Paulo Casaca, Executive Director, South Asia Democratic Forum, highlighted the facts that after decades of ongoing instability and terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019 to bring peace and prosperity in the region.

President of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, supported India’s bold decision on taking action against the factors that destabilised Jammu and Kashmir and applauded India for removing such article from the constitution which promoted Pakistan in spreading its fangs across the entire region.

President of JKNAP, UK, Mohd. Sajjad Raja, added that Pakistan invaded Kashmir on October 21, 1947 and since then it has been under its occupation and it is a sheer fiction that India has exploitation people of the valley. Pakistan had and is creating disturbance and Article 370 abrogation is one of the best things that happened with Kashmir since Independence.