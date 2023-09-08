‘Even Ravana, Kansa Failed’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Remark Row

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that the age-old Sanatan Dharma has withstood numerous challenges throughout history and will continue to thrive, impervious to the ambitions of "parasitic creatures" hungry for power. His comments came in the midst of a controversy triggered by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who allegedly made remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

"The Sanatan Dharma that Ravana's arrogance couldn't erase, the Sanatan that Kansa's fury couldn't shake, and the Sanatan that remained unscathed despite the atrocities of Babur and Aurangzeb, will not be erased by these power-hungry opportunists," Adityanath stated in a concise verse shared via an X post, accompanied by a video of his statement.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a cultural program held at the Police Lines in celebration of Janmashtami. Stalin had purportedly expressed that Sanatan Dharma is incompatible with concepts of equality and social justice, seemingly equating it to diseases like coronavirus and malaria, suggesting they should be eradicated.

Without naming anyone directly, Adityanath suggested that pointing fingers at Sanatan Dharma is a malicious attempt to disrupt humanity. He likened Sanatan Dharma to the sun, a source of boundless energy, stating that only a fool would attempt to spit at the sun, as it would inevitably return to the spitter's face. Adityanath also took a dig at opposition parties, predicting that their future generations would be ashamed of their actions, emphasizing the need to take pride in India's traditions.

The Chief Minister pointed out that history is replete with instances of those who attempted to harm the divine and faced their own destruction. He recalled how figures like Ravana, Hiranyakashyap, and Kansa faced dire consequences for their malicious endeavours, emphasizing that Sanatan Dharma is an eternal truth that cannot be harmed.

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, he highlighted Lord Krishna's role as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, sent to establish religion, truth, and justice.