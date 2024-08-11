Advertisement
MANIPUR

Ex-Manipur MLA's Wife Killed In Bomb Blast In Kangpokpi District

The bomb blast occurred at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ex-Manipur MLA's Wife Killed In Bomb Blast In Kangpokpi District Image: Social Media

New Delhi: The wife of former Manipur MLA Yamthong Haokip, representing the Saikul assembly constituency, was killed in a bomb blast on Sunday in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said.

The bomb blast occurred at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening, they said.

The victim, identified as Sapam Charubala, the second wife of Haokip, was injured in the blast and taken to a health facility in Saikul but later succumbed to her injuries, officials said, PTI reported.

Former MLA Haokip was also in his house at the time of the blast but he was not injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the matter.

