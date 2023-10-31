Exclusive: Why BJP Ignored Raman Singh For 5 Years? Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Answers

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP have intensified. Amid all electrifying campaigns from both parties, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who is seeking a second straight term in the state, said that the Congress government in the state has worked for the welfare of people and thus is confident of retaining power in the state.

Reacting to a question of why the BJP ignored former CM Raman Singh for five years, Baghel said that Singh still maintains a strong command within the saffron party and had a greater say in ticket distribution despite Home Minister Amit Shah staying in the state for several nights.

Reacting to the question of the need for another loan waiver for farmers, CM Baghel said that the promise has been made to improve the economic condition of the farmers. On the question of corruption in excise earnings, Baghel said that the income has almost doubled in the Congress regime compared to the Raman Singh government.

On the question of 'Bhupesh Baghel Brand Of Hindutva', the Chhattisgarh CM said that he is doing nothing new and it has been the culture of the state. He also shared that Chhattisgarh is the second state after Bihar that has announced holidays for Chhath Puja.

The 90-assembly seat of Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases - 20 seats in the first phase on November 7 and 70 seats in the second phase on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.