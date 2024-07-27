10 Year Jail, Rs 1Crore Fine: Bihar’s New Bill Aimed To Curb Paper Leaks | Explained

Bihar emerged as the epicenter of paper leak during the investigations related to NEET-UG 2024 exams. Following which the state government has decided to put an end to these unfair means and thus passed a rather strict bill to curb malpractices in government exams.

On Wednesday, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary introduced the Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. The bill was approved through a voice vote, despite an opposition walkout. The walkout was done to protest the denial of special status to Bihar.

What Is Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention Of Unfair Means) Bill?

The Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill introduces stringent measures against exam-related malpractices, including harsh penalties for both individuals and organizations involved in such activities. The Bill proposes severe consequences, including imprisonment for up to 10 years and fines reaching Rs 1 crore for those convicted of examination irregularities.

A notable feature of the Bill is the provision to seize assets of offenders and impose strict bail conditions for those arrested in connection with exam fraud.

The Bill mirrors the central Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into effect on June 21, 2024. National law mandates a minimum jail term of three years for individuals guilty of leaking exam papers or altering answer sheets, with a potential extension to five years and fines up to Rs 10 lakh.

Under the national law, all violations are classified as cognisable and non-bailable offenses. Examination service providers are also held accountable; those who fail to report known offences face fines of up to Rs 1 crore. Senior officials within these organizations involved in criminal activities are subject to imprisonment ranging from three to ten years and a similar fine.