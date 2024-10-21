Seven people were killed and five others injured in a deadly terrorist strike on the Z Morh Tunnel construction camp in Gagangir village, Ganderbal district, on Saturday night. This is the first such attack in the district in 25 years, with the perpetrators suspected to be foreign terrorists. The assault targeted the residential quarters of Apco construction company, responsible for building the Z Morh Tunnel since 2014.

How Was The Ganderbal Attack Carried Out:

The Gagangir village terror attack was carried out using a well-planned strategy. The terrorists had been scouting the area for days. Foreign terrorists are believed to have carried out the deadly attack. At around 7:30 PM on D-Day, while the residents of Gagangir village were going about their daily routines, terrorists stormed the residential quarters of the construction company, located beneath the tunnel.

Reports indicate that two or three heavily armed terrorists, likely foreign nationals, infiltrated the camp from the rear. They opened fire and continued shooting as they entered the staff mess, where the workers were having dinner. Two workers died instantly, while five more, including a doctor, succumbed to their injuries later at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.

Villagers living near the camp shared their experience in an exclusive interview with Zee News. Villagers initially mistook the sounds of gunfire for celebratory fireworks. "We thought it was a wedding celebration," said Mohammad Sidik, a local resident, speaking to Zee News.

Another resident, Akbar, shared, “We only realized it was an attack when we heard the news at midnight. It’s terrifying; we’ve never witnessed such violence here.” The deceased workers have been identified as Gurmeet Singh from Gurdaspur, Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, and five others: Anil Kumar Shukla, Faheem Nazir, Shashi Abrol, Mohammad Hanief, and Kaleem.

Authorities quickly launched a massive search operation across the Gagangir, Kangan, and Ganderbal areas. Security forces, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Indian Army, and paramilitary forces, have cordoned off the villages in an attempt to nab the attackers.

Mobile checkposts have been set up from Vayil to Gagangir, and search operations continued until late evening. Sources believe the assailants may be foreign terrorists supported by local overground workers (OGWs). The attack has prompted widespread condemnation. Home Minister Amit Shah labeled the attack as a “cowardly act,” vowing that the perpetrators will face strict action.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha echoed similar sentiments, stating, “The loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and those responsible will be punished.” Sinha also highlighted the continuing threat of terrorism from neighboring countries and stressed the need for increased vigilance.

In response to the tragedy, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with probing the attack. Two NIA teams have visited the site, with the investigation focusing on how such an attack could take place in a previously peaceful region.

The terror strike in Ganderbal has raised fears of more attacks targeting government projects and construction sites in Kashmir. Just days ago, the body of a laborer was found riddled with bullets in Shopian, and intelligence reports suggest around 150 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate across the Line of Control before winter sets in.