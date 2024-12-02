Explained: Why Eknath Shinde’s Sena Won’t Let Go of Home Portfolio?

Maharashtra Politics: After the suspense of over a week, the Mahayuti alliance finally announced BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde has showered his unconditional support to the saffron party’s pick; however, the party seems adamant on retaining the home portfolio. The cabinet berths will be allocated eventually, once the CM is selected after the coalition’s legislative party meeting – expected on December 2 or 3.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is pushing for the Home Department in talks with the BJP. The move is seen as part of his strategy to negotiate a better deal in exchange for stepping down as Chief Minister. Shinde’s Sena validates their demand, pointing to Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure as Home Minister under Shinde’s Chief Ministership in the previous Mahayuti government.

Eknath Shinde’s Failed Home Portfolio Bid In 2019

Eknath Shinde's fondness for the home department, the prized overseer of the police, is no secret in Shiv Sena circles. Back in 2019, when Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the chief minister of the MVA government, Shinde had his eyes firmly set on the home portfolio. But fate—or rather the power-sharing pact—had other plans, handing the home ministry to the NCP and relegating Shinde to the urban development department.

Fast forward to June 2022, Devendra Fadnavis swooped in, accepting the deputy chief minister’s chair only if it came with the home department. Now, with Shinde poised to hand over the chief ministership to the BJP, he’s back at it—staking his claim on the one department that always seems just out of reach.

Reacting to the ongoing discussion over the state’s home ministry, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the caretaker CM. Raut said, “Shinde wants Home Minister's post because he wants police’s salute. Using this position, he committed false crimes and created terror. Using this system, they can go ahead and take on the BJP,” Zee 24 Taas reported.

Why Shiv Sena Wants Maharashtra Home Minister’s Chair

The Home Department is considered the second most powerful position in the cabinet after the Chief Minister. It offers direct control over the police, a crucial tool for managing political rivals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs monitors the internal security situation and issues advisories to states. It shares intelligence, provides manpower, financial support, and guidance. This helps states maintain security and peace without infringing on their constitutional rights.

However, the Chief Minister can still exert indirect control, as key decisions require their approval, and top police and home officials report to them on critical matters. Tensions over control of the Home Department were a key source of friction between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis during the 2022 Mahayuti government.