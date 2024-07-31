Parachinar, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, has recently been the epicenter of violent clashes between Sunni and Shia tribes. The conflict, primarily a land dispute, has escalated to alarming levels, resulting in significant casualties and disruption of daily life. This explainer delves into the reasons behind these clashes and the broader implications for the region.

The Immediate Trigger: Land Dispute

The recent violence in Parachinar began on July 7, 2024, when clashes erupted between Sunni and Shia tribes over a land dispute. This conflict led to at least 13 deaths and 90 injuries in the following days. Despite district administration claims of a ceasefire, violence resumed, blocking roads and causing shortages of food, medicine, and fuel.

The clashes initially broke out in Boshera and spread to Piwar, Tangi, Balishkhel, Khar Kille, Maqbal, Kunj Alizai, and Para Chamkani areas. According to police, the conflict began when a gunman fired on a council discussing a decades-old land dispute.

Escalation and Ceasefire Efforts

The violence has now entered its seventh day, with reported casualties rising to 49 dead and 184 injured. Local police and jirga leaders have attempted to broker ceasefires, but these have repeatedly failed. The most recent ceasefire was disrupted by renewed fighting in the Balishkhel area following a night raid from Khar Kille.

Historical Context and Sectarian Tensions

Parachinar, the capital of Kurram District, is a strategically significant area, often referred to as "Paradise on Earth" for its natural beauty. However, it has a history of sectarian violence, primarily due to its significant Shia population in a predominantly Sunni region.

The region's strategic location, providing the shortest route from Pakistan to Kabul, has made it a focal point for various conflicts. Parachinar shares a border with Afghanistan's eastern provinces and is home to the Bangash tribe, which includes both Shia and Sunni members.

Sectarian Violence and Taliban Influence

Shia communities, particularly the Turi tribe, have often been targeted by Sunni militant groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). After the Taliban's ousting from Afghanistan in 2001, many militants relocated to this region, exacerbating sectarian tensions.

In 2007, a significant sectarian war erupted when Sunni Taliban attempted to take control of Parachinar, resulting in over 3,000 deaths and thousands of injuries. The local Shia population formed a tribal militia to combat the Taliban, leading to the eventual fall of the Taliban stronghold in Bugzai.

Recent Violence and Ongoing Tensions

The region has seen periodic violence, including a deadly bomb blast in Parachinar's market in January 2017, killing at least 25 people. More recently, communal tensions flared up on May 4, 2023, after the killing of six Shia and one Sunni man in Tari Mangal village.

The latest clashes were sparked by disputes over construction on disputed communal land between residents of Dandar Sehra and Boshera. Despite attempts at peace, the violence has continued, highlighting the region's instability.

Broader Implications and Responses

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) has expressed concern over the rising extremism in local conflicts. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud mentioned that the jirga members have been working with the district administration to negotiate a truce, but these efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

The police and local authorities claim the conflict is a land dispute, not a sectarian issue. However, residents argue that sectarianism is deeply rooted in the conflict, and merely labeling it a land dispute will not resolve the underlying issues.

Factors Contributing to the Crisis

Several domestic and international factors contribute to Parachinar's crisis:

Distrust Between Sects: Deep-rooted mistrust between Sunni and Shia communities, exacerbated by the influx of weapons during the Afghan jihad, makes conflict escalation likely.

Extremist Influence: Religious schools and extremist clerics exploit the area's low literacy rates, fueling sectarian divisions. Rival madrassa student groups' clashes often escalate into communal violence.

External Militants: The presence of Sunni militants from outside the agency and even across the border undermines local peace efforts by jirgas or tribal elders.

Lack of Civil Society Presence: The absence of civil society groups or NGOs in peace-building processes, due to fears of militant attacks and bureaucratic hurdles, further complicates the situation.

Recent Clashes and Government Response

The recent wave of violence is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of sectarian conflicts in the region. On May 4, 2023, sectarian clashes erupted after the killing of six Shia men and one Sunni man in Tari Mangal village, just kilometers from the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

In response to the violence, the government imposed a Section 144 curfew, restricting gatherings to prevent further clashes. Despite these measures, fighting resumed on July 7, 2024, primarily between residents of Dandar Sehra and Boshera over construction on disputed communal land.

Efforts to broker peace have been led by jirga leaders and local police, but the ceasefires have been short-lived. Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud announced a successful negotiation for a ceasefire on Sunday, but violence reignited in the Balishkhel area shortly after.

The Role of Extremist Groups

The rise of extremist groups in the region has further complicated the situation. Sunni militant groups, often with support from Saudi-backed Salafi groups fighting in Syria, have targeted the Shia population in Parachinar. This external influence has intensified local sectarian tensions and made peace efforts more challenging.

Impact on the Local Population

The ongoing violence has had a devastating impact on the local population. The closure of roads has led to shortages of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel. Schools and businesses have been disrupted, and many residents live in constant fear of further violence.

Conclusion

Parachinar's ongoing violence highlights the complex interplay of local disputes, sectarian tensions, and external influences. While immediate triggers like land disputes can spark conflicts, the deep-seated sectarianism and the strategic importance of the region make lasting peace elusive. Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach, involving local communities, effective governance, and broader regional stability efforts.

The government's response has so far been inadequate in addressing the root causes of the violence. Efforts to broker peace through jirgas and ceasefires have been temporary solutions. A long-term resolution will require addressing the deep-seated sectarian divide and the influence of extremist groups in the region.