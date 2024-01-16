The Congress party is in a big dilemma ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections this year which will determine the fate of the opposition parties. The grand old party is badly trapped in a 'catch-22' situation due to the BJP's googly of Ram Temple. The consecration ceremony of Ram Idol in Ayodhya will take place on January 22, 2024, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be present. The BJP is gearing up for nationwide celebrations of this event, and the Ayodhya Trust even invited the Congress to participate. However, after 15 days of uncertainty, the Congress decided to distance itself from the ceremony. This decision has not only confused the party leaders but also left the workers uncertain about whether to align with the public or follow the high command's orders, risking years of political effort.

Confusion Reigns

The confusion within the Congress is evident from the top to the bottom, and leaders like UP Congress President Ajay Rai and state in-charge Avinash Pandey faced hostility during their visit to Ayodhya. People, upset with the Congress's refusal to attend the function, assaulted them and tore the Congress flag. The situation was such that the party leaders had to flee from the spot.

Divided Over Ram Temple

Aware of the growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress, party leaders are now trying to balance the situation by expressing their intent to visit the Ram temple. While Congress leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath said that he would send 'Ramnami' to Ayodhya temple, Pratibha Singh and his son Vikramaditya Singh announced their plans to attend the consecration ceremony after receiving the invitation. Despite the internal disagreements, some Congress leaders are acknowledging the sentiments of the people and the significance of the event.

Minority Appeasement Vs Ram Temple

Political experts attribute the confusion within the Congress to its reliance on the politics of convenience, where it historically appeased minorities in the name of secularism and divided the majority of Hindus based on castes. Despite warnings from committees, like the one led by former Defense Minister AK Antony, about the consequences of excessively pro-minority policies, the Congress leadership seems reluctant to learn from its defeats. The decision to distance itself from the Ram Temple consecration ceremony has put moderate leaders in a difficult position, as they face the anger of the people who are enthusiastic about the event. This may pose challenges for the Congress in the upcoming elections, as voters express dissatisfaction and consider teaching the party a lesson.

However, the success of the BJP, under PM Modi's leadership since 2014, in unifying Hindus and moving away from caste-based politics has left the Congress struggling to adapt. The vote share of regional satraps has been decreasing and they are unlikely to come out of the situation given that BJP has gone all gun blazing over the Ram Temple issue.