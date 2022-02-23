Explore the Cozy Corners of Celebs’ Homes with the season 5 of ‘Asian Paints Where the Heart is’

‘Ghar wo hain jaha pe aapka dil hain’, meaning home is where your heart is – is the concept of the web series – Asian Paints Where Your Heart is. The latest season of the show started streaming on YouTube from 31st January 2022. In each episode, a Bollywood celebrity welcomes viewers into the house, giving a virtual tour.

Celebrities share stories attached to their homes – how they carved the walls, built interiors, and talking about their corner of solace. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty loves being close to nature, his house in Khandala reflects his thoughts and beliefs.

He firmly believes, ‘only if you are happy at home, you’ll be happy outside’, and nothing made Suniel happier than to have introduced his children to nature’s beauty and serenity.

Just like Suniel Shetty, celebrities like Abhay Deol, Guru Randhawa, Remo and Lizelle D’Souza open the doors to their abodes – where the heart is. With every episode, the audience can expect to know the other side of these celebrities and how they live behind the screens.

Ep 1 https://youtu.be/JlEaW0HMWRg

Guru Randhawa says, ‘people think I have a flashy life, because I am always on the move, travelling from one city to another. That’s a part of my artistic life. What people may not know that before, after, and during every show, I like only one thing – a cup of desi chai.’

Ep 2 https://youtu.be/OHWmF_fbfTQ

While a cup of tea keeps Guru going through the day, Abhay is more of a coffee person. He likes to sip from his coffee mug sitting in his garden, and very much like Suniel, Abhay is also a fan of high ceilings.

‘My brief to the architect was that I don’t want any windows’, says Abhay. ‘Instead, I wanted to build large sliding glass doors that will allow a non-obstructive view to the lush greenery outside my property.’ Abhay’s glass house is in the middle of a forest because he wanted to bring the environment into the house.

Deol believes, ‘building a house and living a life are one and the same because while building the house, you are also creating memories.’ Every episode of Asian Paints Where the Heart is carefully brings out such intricacies of the celebs’ lives that are woven around their havens. Viewers take inspiration from such ways of thinking and imbibe them while building their own habitats.

Ep 3 https://youtu.be/PWmEFQhrah8

Homes are resting places for body and mind, a respite from the bustling city life. Remo D’Souza and his wife, Lizelle, feel the same. Remo told his wife, ‘When I walk into the house, it should feel like home, not a film set. I spend a lot of time on sets, and after coming home, I don’t need all those colours.’ Remo and Lizelle chose simple colours and warm tones that soothe their minds and help them relax.

Remo reserves his balcony for relaxed studying. He converted one of the bedrooms into his den where he can focus on his work and scripts. Lizelle shares when Remo had an untoward accident and could have lost his life. Many advised them to change their home, suspecting it was ominous. Lizelle, however, thinks that Remo is back because ‘the house wanted him’.

Ep 4 https://youtu.be/yZ3f79YaQGg

The creator of the series, Joshua Kartik, who is also the CEO of Stories in Motion, says, ‘this is a project that is truly close to our hearts, as it allows us to tell real stories of the all-too-real people behind the personas we know them by.’

Joshua is optimistic that people will love Season 5 of Asian Paints Where the Heart is. It is filled with many personal stories that can unveil the other side of celebrities and their philosophy.

(Sponsored Feature)