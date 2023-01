Extramarital affair: Paramour held for killing woman's husband in Delhi's Wazirabad area

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his lover's husband and then burning the body in Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Saturday. Munishddin, 27, has an extramarital affair with the wife of deceased Rashid, police said, adding both the accused and deceased were close friends. Rashid's charred body, with 90 percent burn injuries, was found in Ram Ghat under the Wazirabad police station area on Monday. A paper cutter and a matchbox were also recovered from the spot, police said.

Rashid was murdered by the accused by stabbing him in the abdomen and slitting his throat. Thereafter, he burnt the body, a police officer said. The CCTV footage of the area was scrutinized and a person was seen with the deceased Rashid. Based on the analysis of CCTV footage, and technical and manual surveillance, the investigation zeroed in on accused Munishddin, the officer said.

On a tip-off that the accused would come to near Nala, Bawana road, Rohini Sector-16, a trap was laid, and accused Munishddin was apprehended, he said. The accused had studied up to class 6 only and afterward started work as a plumber. The accused Munishddin and the deceased Rashid, an electrician, were residing in the Wazirabad area and had become close friends.

They used to visit each other's house, police said, adding that accused Munishddin and the deceased's wife later developed an illicit relationship. Both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rashid as relations between him and his wife turned sour as he used to drink and beat her. For the last 10-15 days, she was pressuring Munishddin to get rid of Rashid, police said.