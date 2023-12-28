Eye On Lok Sabha Polls, Amit Shah To Set BJP Strategy For Telangana Today

NEW DELHI: With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Union Home Minister and the BJP's poll in-charge for Telangana, Amit Shah, will chair an organisational meeting in Shamshabad to chalk out the strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Minister will be on a day-long visit to Telangana on Thursday during which he will meet the Bhartiya Janata party core members in Shamshabad and later meet the 'Mandal' presidents of BJP from across Telangana at the Slokha convention.

Shah will also grant prayers at the Bhagyalaxmi Temple in Hyderabad. Notably, the saffron party won four of 17 seats from Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In a significant move earlier, Shah was made the BJP's in-charge for Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal -- states where the party has been a laggard electorally -- for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In the recent state assembly elections to Telangana, the BJP doubled its vote share, bagging 8 assembly seats as compared to the 2018 Assembly elections in which the party won just one seat and hogged a mere 7 per cent of the total vote share. Earlier, On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP national president JP Nadda, held organisational meetings with the members of the party's core committee for West Bengal.

The Union Home Minister set his party charges in the state a target of winning 35 of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal. "Today, along with National President Shri @JPNadda Ji held a meeting of the@BJP4Bengal core group in Kolkata and discussed the strategies for the upcoming election. The people of Bengal trust PM Modi Ji and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats," Shah posted on X.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be scheduled between April and May 2024, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.