'Factory of LIES making issue over shoes and t-shirts OUT of...' Jairam Ramesh ATTACKS BJP during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress

Bharat Jodo Yatra: At a press conference on Monday, Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and rumors. He said that the politics of BJP is to break, not to unite.

  • Today is the second day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress in Kerala.
  • Party leader Rahul Gandhi started the padyatra from Vellayani Junction in the morning.
  • The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday targeted the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt controversy. He said that this comment on a T-shirt and underwear was absolutely childish. Jairam said, "If I tell the truth about it, you will laugh. I don't want to speak about this. If BJP wants to make it an issue, then it is very clear that they are nervous." Jairam Ramesh also took a jibe at BJP and said, "the factory of lies is working overtime." Regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that it is about inflation and unemployment. If they want to make issue over shoes and t-shirts, then it shows their fear. The Congress leader said that they (BJP) are speaking anything now. 

At a press conference on Monday, Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and rumors. He said that the politics of BJP is to break, not to unite. He reiterated that the Congress had started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with the aim of fighting hatred.

Let us tell you that today is the second day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress in Kerala. Today, there was a huge enthusiasm among the people regarding this. Party leader Rahul Gandhi started the padyatra from Vellayani Junction in the morning, which was attended by a large number of people. Along with this, a crowd of people gathered on the side of the roads to witness this. The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September. 

