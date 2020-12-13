हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Farmers' movement created by political syndicate is standing on false belief: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the farmers` movement is far from reality and is standing on false beliefs created by the "political syndicate".

Farmers&#039; movement created by political syndicate is standing on false belief: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Congress, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday (December 13) said that the farmers` movement is far from reality and is standing on false beliefs created by the "political syndicate".

"The whole movement is far away from reality and is standing on false beliefs. The people who have created the environment of fear and false beliefs, are those conspiring, political syndicate that has been completely rejected by the people," said Naqvi. The Minister claimed the government has listened to all demands of the farmers that were raised during the initial phase of the protests and reiterated that farmers are `confused` by the "dynasty" that is trying to `defame the democracy` of the country.

"When the movement was started by some farmers brothers, then their demands were that minimum support price (MSP), mandis and their fields should be secured. Now the question arises that when the government is listening to all the demands of the farmers and agreeing to all their demands, why they are protesting. What is the question of confusion here?" he asked.

"The confusion is created by powers that are creating confusion on all issues in the country from the past six years. The defeated dynasty is trying to defame the democracy of the country and some small forces (Chngu mangu) keep helping them," he added.

Meanwhile, the agitation on Delhi borders entered its 18th day on Sunday (December 13), with the farmers` call to block Jaipur-Delhi main road today to mark the agitation against the three laws.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviDelhi NCR Farmer protests
Next
Story

Amidst farmers' protest, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar calls on Home Minister Amit Shah
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Farmers Protest : A Marriage procession in Punjab shows Protest posters