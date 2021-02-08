Farmers' protest: Centre asks Twitter to remove over 1000 Pak-Khalistan accounts spreading rumours

New Delhi: The government has asked social media messaging app, Twitter, to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation in the backdrop of the farmers' protests. The list was shared on the 4th of February, and Twitter is yet to comply with the order.

Sources told Zee Media that, "Many of these accounts were also automated bots that were used for sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative contents on farmers protests."

This is the 2nd time in the last two weeks that the Indian govt has pointed out the issues related to certain accounts. On 31st of January also India's Electronics and IT ministry had sent a list of 257 accounts which the home ministry had listed for trying to trend genocide vis a vis the protests.

While Twitter had acted on them by withholding them, but hours later it unblocked them. An irked IT ministry had sent another notice to the social media giant which is yet to be implemented.

Indian govt is also concerned over Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey liking "several tweets made by foreign-based celebrities in support of farmer protests" which Indian govt sources said, "raises questions about Twitter’s neutrality"