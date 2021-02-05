Twitter down in India, users face problems on website and mobile app

People using the micro-blogging site Twitter is facing an issue as the website has gone down in India. Users on Friday evening faced the issue on both website and mobile app (Android and IOS). Twitter has been down since 9.35 pm.

People are facing issue in refreshing their Twitter feeds, accessing accounts and opening specific pages. Over 870 reports were made about Twitter being down from across the country since 9 pm. The issue is being faced across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Madurai, and Bengaluru according to Downdetector.

It said, "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:35 PM IST."

